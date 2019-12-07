Lawyer Wadi says business to take state to court over demolition of warehouse at Livimbo

Lawyer for businessman whose three warehouses have been demolished Saturday morning on a land sitting Livimbo primary school in Lilongwe by Lilongwe city council say he is to take legal action against the state.

Private practice lawyer Shame Wadi – a former Director of Public Prosecutions – has described the action by the council as illegal.

“This issue is already in court. It is in the appeals court. What will happen if the court rules in favour of my client?” said Wadi.

But Lilongwe city council chief executive officer John Chome said the warehouses were constructed without the approval of the planning authority, which is the council.

Those that were renting the warehouses; mostly Indians and Chinese were given just two hours to remove their property from the warehouses.

Government says the businessman encroached the school premises.

