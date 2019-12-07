Police arrest UDF councilor in Mangochi: ‘Obtaining money by false pretense’

Malawi Police in Mangochi have arrested a United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor for Thundu ward in the district and has since been charged with obtaining money by false pretense.

Mangochi police spokesperson has confirmed of the arrest of Coaster Bwanali but could not give details.

Sources say Bwanali was arrested on Friday after relatives of a suspect who is answering a charge of being found in possession of human tissues (human bones) lodged a complaint to the police.

The relatives said Bwanali demanded K300,000 from the relatives to have their relation released from police custody and was given the money.

“However, the relatives say they are surprised that their relation remains in custody long after Bwanali received the money. When he is asked, he now changes tune time and again,” said our source.

Bwanali is expected to appear in court either on Monday or Tuesday.

