Council demolishes warehouses sitting on Livimbo Schools’ land

The Lilongwe City Council has Saturday morning demolished the warehouses businessmen constructed next to Livimbo Schools in Area 2 in Lilongwe.

The demolition exercise started from 7am, according to Ishmael Wadi who is the lawyer representing businessman Irfan Patel.

Patel is being accused of encroaching the schools’ land.

The businessman denies the accusation, claiming he bought the land.

Wadi said he is aggrieved by the action taken by the council.

He said he will consult his clients before taking the next course of action.

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda recently asked Patel to demolish the structure on his own or face the music.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has welcomed the development.

