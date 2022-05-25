Mzuzu City bid Matse farewell with a candle light  

Residents in Mzuzu city paid their last respect to well known hip hop artists Martin Nkhata popularly known by his stage name Matse, at Katoto Secondary School ground through a candle light ceremony.

Matse whose real name was Martin Nkhata died on May 23 at Queens Central Hospital after suffering from severe burns from a fire accident that gutted the house he was spending a night in Mangochi on Saturday night, 21st May.

One of the organisers of the event, Mzuzu based producer popularly known as Zephy said Matse used to visit the north frequently.

“Every time he would come here we met up and became friends in that way. We became very close especially in 2018, when we holding shows for the Kukaya album which we also did some songs together .

“The past two months he was staying in Mzuzu and looking at how close we were, myself and friends thought wise to hold this Candle Light ceremony as a symbol of respect to him.

He said there were some people who could have not managed to go to the funeral in Lilongwe as such they saw it proper to do a candle light ceremony in Mzuzu as one way of honouring him for his contribution in the music industry .

He said Matse’s demise is a big blow more especially with the plans that they had and that there was an album coming up .

“I’m was doing part of the songs in that album, tricky beats and knew that with that album he will go far .

“Looking at the time we spend producing those songs and coming up with the songs it means light know those things are at a standstill and right now we have to figure out how we are going to make sure that those projects are finished,” he said .

The show was organised by Homage, Magic, Oga, Zephy Jacko, Ambweni, Zingunda, Gib, Dj Magic and Ketson.

They played late Matse’s songs and videos which people were dancing and cheering his name to.

One of the fans who was at the ceremony Joel Mkandawire said the artist will be missed greatly.

“His death was sudden and shocking but even though he is gone, we will still remember him because he was a man of the people and delivered in terms of music,” said Mkandawire.

Matse was born on 18 may 1994 and died on 23 May 2022 at the age of 28 and became famous with songs like Mwano, Mabala among others .

