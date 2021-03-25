Mzuzu City Council misses revenue collection target, plans to automate system

March 25, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Mzuzu City Counci has missed its revenue collection target, prompting it to think of automating the revenue collection system.

This follows revelations that the council’s service delivery has been   crippled, as it has failed to meet its target.

The council set a target of generating about K1.8 billion in local revenue during the 2020/21 fiscal year and only K904 million has been collected thus far.

According to Director of Finance for Mzuzu City Council Salom Tsoka, through the automated system, taxes, property rates and even market fees will be collected using Point Of Sale machines.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Form 4 students takes on Maneb for delaying MSCE exam results

Form 4 students, who sat for the 2020-21 Malawi School Certificate of Education Examination (MSCE) are demanding that the Malawi National...

Close