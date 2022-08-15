Mzuzu City Mayor arrested on alleged defilement charges, as Mangochi Mayor dies

Police have arrested the Mayor for Mzuzu City Councillor Gift Desire Nyirenda on suspicion that he defiled his 14 year old niece.

According to a police report, Nyirenda is suspected to have defiled the young standard seven pupil multiple times between August 1 and 4, 2022.

According to the spokesperson for Mzuzu Police Paul Tembo, it is reported that Nyirenda promised to give the girl a cellphone as a way of making her not to report the matter.

Tembo said the girl reported the matter to Mzuzu Police on August 12 and was taken for medical examination where reports confirmed of the heinous act on her.

Meanwhile, Tembo says Nyirenda is in police custody awaiting court appearance while the victim is at Mzuzu Police Station Victim Support Unit.

On a sad note, the Mayor for Mangochi Municipal Council Edina Jossy, who was also Chikole Ward Councilor, has passed on at Mangochi District Hospital. Mangochi Municipal Chief Executive Officer Abubakah Nkhoma has confirmed the sad news; adding Jossy succumbed to Tuberculosis. Jossy was an executive member of the Malawi Local Government Association-MALGA. MALGA Executive Director Hadrod Mkandawire says late Jossy was a role model to fellow women at the Council level. “She was a calm and dedicated Councilor even when making decisions,” says Mkandawire. Remains of late Jossy will be laid to rest today at her home village Gundaphiri, Traditional Authority Mponda in the District. (Pictures: Mzuzu City Mayor Nyirenda and late Jossy, former Mangochi Municipal Council Mayor)

