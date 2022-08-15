Private school owners in Ndirande encouraged to join PRISAM

Private Schools owners Association of Malawi PRISAM has encouraged managing directors of private schools in Ndirande Zone to join the rejuvenated association in order to develop their schools through various opportunities that include sharing ideas and trainings for teachers.

PRISAM Vice President, Patricia Chisi made these remarks in Ndirande Township when executive members of the association held an interface meeting with managing directors of private schools for Ndirande zone.

Chisi said it was important for the private schools to join the association because they will stand a chance to benefit a number of things.

For instance, Chisi said the schools that join the association will be assisted in registering with government.

“We wanted to sensitize them on strategies that the current Prisam pit in place in order to benefit every school weather big or small so that we sail in the same level,” she said.

PRISAM trustee member, Dr Hastings Moroko added that after interacting with schools from Ndirande there next destination is Lunzu before heading to central and northern regions.

In her remarks managing director for Future Ladders Foundation, Patricia Gama, said her school will join the association because she is convinced with its agenda one of which is to address challenges private schools are facing when registering students to enroll for Malawi Schools Certificate of Education MSCE.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!