Mzuzu City MP dumps DPP, heading to UTM

August 2, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times

Mzuzu City member of Parliament (MP) Leonard Njikho has withdrawn his membership from the  ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) amid speculation that he is heading to United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Njikho confirmed that he has quit the DPP but said his next political move will be known later.

“As you might remember, I was elected as an independent member of parliament. I joined the DPP one year after my election. My constituents have told me to leave the DPP,”‘ said Njikho.

He thanked the DPP leadership for working with him all these years.

Political commentators say he is now heading to UTM as prospects of the DPP winning in the city are remote as most people are joining the UTM.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi could not be reached for comment but DPP propagandists in social media were surprised with the announcement, saying Njikho might be fearing stiff competition during the party parliamentary elections, an assertion Njikho has refuted as baseless.

UTM led by State vice-president Saulos Chilima will be launching in the North at Mzuzu upper stadium this weekend.

