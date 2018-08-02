South Africa’s Police Minister coming to Malawi to get 300 stolen cars  back

August 2, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Malawi has 300 stolen vehicles from South Africa and those driving hot cars be aware that Police Minister from South Africa  Bheki Cele has announced he is coming to to retrieve the vehicles stolen and smuggled across the border.

Cars on Interpol list: Packed at MRA offices

”At least 22,000 cars are stolen in South Africa every year, and most of them are taken over our borders to neighbouring countries. Malawi has 300 of these vehicles; many of the cars are stolen from Gauteng,” Cele has been widely quoted by South African media.

He was speaking  to  reporters at a briefing  at Tembisa police station in Ekurhuleni.

Cele is expected to come with International Criminal Police Organisation(Interpol)  to fan out across the country, mounting random checkpoints on major Malawi roads and stopping vehicles they suspect to have been stolen.

Most of the “high end” vehicles belong to the senior members of government, high profile politicians and businessmen.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Mbwengu Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mbwengu
Guest
Mbwengu

Mchacha bwinotu nazo izi mutha kuyambiranso kuyenda pansi apa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago

More From Nyasatimes