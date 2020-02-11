Mzuzu MP, Mayor differ on Msiro dumping site

Disagreements have ensued between Mzuzu City lawmaker, Bennex Mwamulima, and its mayor, Kondwani Nyasulu, over the closed Msiro waste management facility that has left the evergreen city stinking for months.

The over K200 million was closed after surrounding communities complained of uncomfortable smells due to poor management.

The development has been a big blow to the council for the piling garbage, until last week when a temporary site was secured at Lusangazi in the Viphya plantation.

While the mayor condemns the surrounding community and threatened to reopen the facility by force, Mwamlima backed the communities for insisting on the facility’s closure.

Said Nyasulu: “The council has tried to negotiate with the community peacefully and now it is time to use force because the closure is blow to the city.”

According to Nyasulu, due to the Council’s financial stand, it is difficult to construct another facility like that at Msiro.

“They should be assured that there will be a big change in the running of the facility once reopened,” said Nyasulu.

On his part, Mwamlima while expressing concern with the situation the city has been facing after the closure of the facility blamed the council for constructing it close to the community.

“What was the council thinking of when constructing the facility close to the community? The community did well to close it, I am in support of that apart from destroying the properties,” he said.

Mzuzu City Council (MCC) public relations officer, McDonald Gondwe, however, said they will continue reasoning with the community to reopen the facility.

The community has; however, vowed to deal with anyone coming to reopen the facility with their own hands.

