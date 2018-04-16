Mzuzu street vendors take to their streets in protest

April 16, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Street vendors in Mzuzu this morning took to the street they ply their trade every day in protest against council decision to force them into designated markets.

Mzuzu vendors protests

The vendors claimed there is no place in the market.

“We will only get into the market when the council provides us with a designated space conducive for our trade,” said one of the vendor  protesters.

They started off the protest march at around 9:30am from shoprite and clock tower to the Mzuzu City Council where they presented their petition to the chief executive officer.

Mzuzu City Council executive officer Macloud Kadammanja said the council would respond to the petition in due course.

The protests follow a decision by traders in markets in Mzuzu to boycott payment of market fees unless the council forces the street vendors out of the streets.

The street vendors said the ruling Democratic Progressive Party regional governor for the north Kenneth Sanga told them not to leave the streets, an allegation Sanga has since denied.

