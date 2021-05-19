Mzuzu tax driver wins K77m in Premier Bet online

“He has surrendered the car keys to the owner of the taxi he has been driving for a living.”

A taxi driver based in Mzuzu who hails from Mangochi District was all smiles on Tuesday as he won a whooping K77 million after betting with Premier Bet online.

His life and status have changed forever as lady lucky has reared her beautiful head on him – things you only find in dreams and storybooks.

The winner, who has become an instant multi millionaire, did not want his name to be disclosed to the general public send his friend, Yasin Akimu to receive the dummy cheque on his behalf.

According to Akimu, his friends was was delighted and that he has since returned the car he used for the taxi to the owner.

“He is still in disbelief and as l was coming here he phoned me. He has since surrendered the car keys to the owner of the tax he has been driving for a living,” he said.

He also said the winner confided with him that he will use part of the money to construct a house and part of it buying a sienta which he will be using for business.

The winner used K5000 by selecting 18 games to win the K77 million.

Premier Bet Communications manager, Bita Nakanga said they were very happy because Premier Bet online has improved the livelihoods of winners.

“We are very happy because winning such kind of money means his life will no longer be the same again,” he said.

Premier Bet is a sport betting and entertainment company which started its operations in Malawi in 2015.

Nakanga, however, urged people to bet responsibly.

