FDH Bank Cup draw for regional preliminary round draw lineup

*Last 16 teams to be dressed up and provided with K500,000 starter pack

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Wednesday concluded the draw for regional preliminary round draw of the much anticipated K90 million FDH Bank and one interesting part of it is that the 16 winners for the national phase shall all be dressed up, given two footballs for training and K500,000 starter pack.

The FDH Bank Cup regional leagues’ preliminaries kicks off May 29 till June 13 which will identify 16 teams to join the other 16 from the lite TNM Super League for the round of 32.

At the draw held at Mpira Village at Chiwembe in Limbe, FDH Bank’s Marketing Manager, Leonard Chimchere said they take cognizance that the regional teams shall need the K500,000 starter pack to enhance their preparations and cushion some of the expenses they shall encounter.

“We want this tournament to be as fantastic as possible by making sure the playing field is leveled and that all the teams are fired up to give the best entertainment to the fans,” he said.

The competition, whose eventual winners shall go home with K25m as prize money was launched in November 2019 and was due to have been played in 2020 but had been put on hold due to suspension of sporting activities in the midst of the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Top four in the Southern Region Association — Sable Farming, Blantyre City FC, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves and MDF Marine have been seeded to a second round.

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves, who will be up against Round 1 winners between Max Steffords vs Mangochi United, had been intensively preparing for the Cup by playing lots of friendlies in which they were coming out winners with goal margins of over 10 goals.

Their arch rivals, Wanderers Reseves start in Round 1 against Zomba-based Chinamwali Stars while former TNM Super League side, Dwangwa United is up against Chitedze Strikers in the Central Region preliminaries.

Another interesting Central Region preliminary match is between Dedza Young Soccer against Ascent Academy, which has an amazing crop of talented players.

The national draw shall then be held on June 9 for the round of 32 kicking off from June 19-20 to be followed by the round of 16 from July 24-25.

The quarterfinals are set for August 7-8 with the semifinals on August 21-22 while the final is scheduled for September 25.

The full draw is as follows:

Round 1 (South)

1. Neno Giants vs Bangwe All Stars

2. Chinamwali Stars vs Wanderers Reseves

3. Max Steffords vs Mangochi United

4. Zomba Airbase vs Prison United

5. The Boys vs FOMO

6. Changalume Barracks vs Immigration

7. Polytechnic vs Wizards FC

8. Nyasa United vs White Eagles

Second Round

1. Winner match 5 vs Winner match 6

2. Sable Farming vs Blantyre City FC

3. Winner match 3 vs Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves

4. Winner match 1 vs winner match 8

5. Winner match 7 vs winner match 4

6. Winner match 2 vs MDF Marine

Central (1st Round)

1. Ekasi vs Support Battalion

2. Mitundu Strikers vs Kasungu Police

3. Silver Strikers Reserve vs Kawinga FC

4. Dedza Young Soccer vs Ascent academy

5. Mtsiriza United vs Extreme FC

6. Ntcheu Strikers vs Mbavi United

7. Dedza Dynamos vs St Gabriel Medicals

8. Luanar FC vs Mchinji Boma Boys

9. Airborne Rangers vs Green Rangers

10. Dwangwa United vs Chitedze Strikers

11. Ngolowindo FC vs KB Youth

12. Wimbe United vs Simbi FC

Round 2

1. Winner match 9 vs winner 6

2. Winner match 2 vs winner match 8

3. Winner match 1 vs winner match 7

4. Winner match 5 vs winner match 4

5. Winner match 3 vs winner match 11

6. Winner match 10 vs winner match 12

North (Playoffs)

1. Chibaka FC vs Kande FC

2. Rapidly FC vs Chitipa Stars

Round 1

1. Winner play off 1 vs winner play off two

2. Embangweni FC vs Chilumba Barracks

3. Luwinga United vs Chintheche United

4. Bake City vs Ekwendeni Hard Knockers

5. Favored Stars vs Ng’onga FC

6 KV FC vs Bright Stars

7. Mwanyamula FC vs Rumphi United

8. Ekwendeni United vs Rumphi Mighty Wanderers

Second Round

1. Winner match 6 vs winner match 7

2. Winner match 4 vs winner match 5

3. Winner match 3 vs winner match 2

4. Winner match 1 vs winner match 8

