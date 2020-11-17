Mzuzu University former students protest over graduation 

Mzuzu University students on Tuesday held peaceful protests in Lilongwe demanding President Lazarus Chakwera to intervene so that their college holds a graduation ceremony.

The graduation ceremony was held in December 2019 with only few students graduating because management said it was following Covid19 restrictions.

The former students said they are failing to secure jobs because they do not have professional credentials to show.

The group is therefore calling on president Chakwera in his capacity as Chancellor of Universities of Malawi to direct Mzuzu University management to hold a graduation ceremony for them before 25th December 2020.

Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa has assured the former students that they will get their certificates.

Mussa said this after receiving a petition from the students at Capital Hill in Lilongwe at the conclusion of their demonstrations.

“I want to assure you that the petition has come to the right Ministry and we will make sure that you get your certificates,” she said.

The former students dispersed peacefully after the protest march.

