Mzuzu Youth Centre site relocates to Dunduzu

Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has relocated the long-awaited Mzuzu Youth Centre project to Dunduzu, six kilometres north of the city due to inadequate space at the initial site.

The ministry’s spokesperson Simon Mbvundula said the first site, behind Toyota Malawi, was not enough to accommodate all the facilities in the design.

He said the new site has about 20 hectares (ha) while the first had about four ha.

“The project is big with a 25 000 capacity stadium, an administration block, multipurpose hall, 1 500 capacity auditorium and several courts of various disciplines, including volleyball, basketball, netball and swimming,” said Mbvundula.

On the K500 million allocated for the centre, he said it was a welcome development, considering that the project had delayed to start.

“We are happy that finally the project will take shape for the benefit of the youth of Malawi. What remains is to identify the contractor,” said Mbvundula.

In his remarks, Youth and Society executive director Charles Kajoloweka said the project’s delay has for long denied the city’s youth access to skills development services.

In the 2019/20 budget, government allocated K500 million for Mzuzu Youth Centre.

