Sulom punishes Silver, Moyale and Chitipa

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has slapped three clubs with fines for misconduct and bringing the game of football into disrepute during some previous league matches.

The three are Silver Strikers and Northern Region outfits Moyale Barracks and Chitipa United.

During the hearing which took place on September 28 2019, it was established that Silver Strikers supporters at the end of the game invaded the pitch where they insulted

match officials, interrupted the normal proceedings of the game to the extent of preventing match officials from presenting the man of the match award.

“Silver Strikers is therefore found guilty of failure to control the actions of its Supporters at the end of the match against Be Forward Wanderers on 21st July, 2019. Silver Strikers is found guilty of insulting match officials, invading the pitch and preventing Sulom officials from presenting the man of the match accolade” reads part of the verdict in possession of Nyasa Times.

In summary, the determination reads: “Silver Strikers Football Club is found guilty of improper conduct of its supporters, invading the pitch, disrupting the match proceedings and bringing the game of football into disrepute. Silver Strikers Football Club is therefore fined the sums of MK 1,500,000.00 (One Million Five Hundred Malawi Kwacha) payable before their next official match and seriously warned against any improper supporter conduct”.

Moyale Barracks have been fined a total of K2.2 Million for bringing the game of football into disrepute as well as for beating up match officials and a police officer.

“Moyale Barracks Football Club is found guilty of improper conduct of its supporters, beating referee Stephano Gomani and Police officer Rajab, invading the pitch, disrupting the match proceedings and bringing the game of football into disrepute. Moyale Barracks Football Club is therefore fined the sums of MK 2,200,000.00 (Two Million Two Hundred thousand Malawi Kwacha) payable before their next official match and seriously warned against any improper supporter conduct” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Sulom has banned three Moyale Barracks supporters for being involved in the fracas.

“The following Maggie Chiumia, Mr Rodgers Phiri and Mrs Chikanda have been banned from TNM Super League for 10 months from the date of this determination” the verdict reads.

Savenda Chitipa united has also not been spared.

They have been whipped with a K500,000.00 for refusing to use dressing rooms during their meeting against Moyale.

The Sulom Disciplinary Committee further advises Moyale Barracks Executive Committee to issue an apology to the National Referees Committee (NRC) and Police in writing with

copies to Sulom and Football Association of Malawi within fourteen days (14 days).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :