Namadingo set for Dublin July 13 after Leeds energetic show

Acoustic gospel singer Patience Namadingo last Saturday had an energetic show in Leeds, England and his next stop is now Ireland this Saturday July 13 at a red carpet dinner dance to be held at Teachers Club in Dublin.

Namadingo is on his tour of Europe which started on July 1.

He thrilled Malawians in England who attended the 55th independence celebrations dinner dance at Leeds Football Club Stadium.

But now his focus is turned in Dublin show.

“I am geared to do my best and impress. Dublin here I come,” said Namadingo.

He added that he has practised well since he jetted back in Dublic after the Leeds show.

“I will give the patrons an energetic show. I am all set,” he said.

Namadingo, said he is ready to deliver and show the world what Malawi has to offer.

According to promoters of the show, Globe Entertainment and Voice of Malaiw Ireland, Memory Kazombo and Henry Kumbila, they are expecting a large turn out.

Kazombo told Nyasa Times that the red carp show has attracted a lot of people and promises “fun, fun and more fun.”

Organisers said the show will start at 7pm ‘Irish time” till midnight.

The musician is scheduled to fly to Copenhagen, Denmark where he will perform at an arts exhibition.

Finally the artist will go to Paris for a show during the Paris Fashion Week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :