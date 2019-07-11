TNM launches supporters’ player of the month award:  KB supporter wins K1.5m in Poko-poko promo

To add excitement to the Poko-Poko Super League season, long-term sponsor TNM Plc has launched Player of the Month Award which will be chosen by fans using the SMS code *1515#.

TNM launched the new award on Wednesday during the first draw of “Poko-Poko Zampira” a promotion in which Super League fans win cash and other tangible prizes by predicting results of games via SMS platform.

“The Player of the Month Award will be chosen by soccer fans themselves via SMS. This is an additional incentive to both fans and clubs and will promote active engagement of the soccer fans,” said Sobhuza Ngwenya, Head of Marketing.

He said TNM remains committed to creating a platform for active engagement of soccer fans in addition to traditional activities such as the predict-and-win with Zampira Promotion.

“The player awards underscore this commitment. Now there will be something for everyone. As TNM we will continue to innovate to ensure that soccer fans, players and clubs all have a reason to smile every season,” he said.

The Head of Marketing said soccer fans will vote for their players based on a short-list of 5 players every month.

“For the month of June, in consulting with the league managers, SULOM, we have shortlisted five players and supporters are supposed to vote for their choice. The player who gets more votes will receive K100, 000 prize money,” he said.

The shortlisted players for the month of June are Micium Mhone of Blue Eagles, Babatunde Adebayo of Be-forward Wanderers, Peter Banda of Nyasa Big Bullets Christopher Mtambo of Savenda Chitipa and Misheck Selemani of Karonga United. To vote, fans must dial *1515# and choose the voting option. The voting process runs for five days from 11th July to 15th June.

During the draw, Lilongwe-based KB supporter, Lyson Chimangamsasa emerged a grand winner of K1.5 million monthly prize out of which K500,000 will be channelled towards a football club of his choice.

Lyson correctly predicted the game between Kamuzu Barracks and Karonga Unite which ended 2-0 in favour of KB.

“I am happy to win in this promotion this will change my life. As a requirement I will give K500,000 to Kamuzu Barracks the team I support,” said a 28-years old Chimangamsa.

According to Ngwenya the response to the promotion is expected to grow as TNM has opened up more avenues for raising awareness of the game through live streaming and broadcasts on both mainstream media and social media channels.

“We are confident of reaching out to the millions of soccer fans that follow the games and cheer on their cubs throughout the season,” said Ngwenya.

During the June monthly draw, a total of 84,115 entries were registered out of which 3,725 were correct representing 4.42 percent correct prediction rate.

Apart from the monthly prize, every week TNM gives out K50,000 cash to 3 winners and K1,000 Airtime to 50 winners while Daily Question winner gets K100, 000.

This year, courtesy of Zampira promotion three lucky winners will fly to Spain to watch a Real Madrid game. Grand winner will cart home K2 million and the first and second runner up will go away with a motorbike and plasma screen respectively.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to *1515#for the selected game. The promotion draws are conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :