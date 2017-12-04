Namadingo ups the game in Goliyati: Yao rhythms on roll

It’s not about how many songs you put out in a year, its amount of effort, and passion demonstrated in such songs that define the incredibility of the writer.

Of late local artists have found succor in Yao rhythms, turning the tables and music waves in a total different zone all together- of course Fikisa guys were first to set the trend in motion. It is of no surprise that one gospel artist Patience Namadingo has decided to dish out some of that- Yao flavors.

Last week music lovers got the taste of Goliyati, Namadingo’s gospel take on Yao rhythms. Dubbing himself Che Pezyezi, Namadingo has hit the far ends just to align himself with the genre, and Goliyati will surely pay the dividends.

Goliyati was first placed on Radio 2 FM in Joy Nathu’s Made On Monday and is expected to be out for free download on www.malawimusic.com on November 28. It is Namadingo’s last release in 2017; what a way of wrapping up the year.

“It’s time to dance and get our faith In Jesus Strengthened and Renewed,” proclaims Namadingo.

And indeed, the beat will get gospel music enthusiasts and any other music lover into the groovy mood as festive season approaches.

It is not the usual Namadingo we know- of course his rebranding has changed the game- but the song sums up all the efforts he has put in this year just to be all new. Goliyati is another level, a demonstration how the artist has upped his game.

“Iyi nde muivina mpaka nsapato kutha chidendeni.. chikhulupiliro chanu mwayesu chikhwima kuti Khwiiiiiiiiiii (on this one, you will dance until your dancing shoes lose their soles. And your faith in Jesus will mature),” Namadingo challenges his fan.

