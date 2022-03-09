Namalomba gags Nankhumwa over shadow cabinet, sitting plan in parliament

March 10, 2022
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mangochi South West Shadreck Namalomba has obtained  a court order staying the  appointment of a shadow cabinet by Kondwani Nankhumwa leader of opposition in Parliament.
Namalomba wants Nankhumwa to seek written consent from party president Peter Mutharika when discharging duties of Leader of Opposition in parliament.

Nankhumwa: gagged
The court order is also stopping the recent    appointments of DPP’s spokespersons in the House without approval of the party.
In addition, the order is also staying a decision by Nankhumwa to change the sitting plan  by allocating Namalomba to Seat Number 99  and  later Seat Number 100 from Seat Number 25.
Further the order is restraining Nankhumwa from discharging the duties of the office of the Leader of Opposition without consultation and written approval of DPP.
Namalomba: Giving Nankhumwa hard time

Besides, the order is restraining parliament from recognizing the decisions made by Nankhumwa as leader of opposition in absence  of proof  in writing  that the decisions have been approved by the DPP.

Meanwhile, the court has granted leave for judicial review to Namalomba over the decisions made by Nankhumwa.
 The court has also said any affected by the order has liberty to  the court to vacate the order by giving a 48 hour notice to Namalomba.

