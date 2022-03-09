ACB arrest former ministry of Health procurement officers

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau ( ACB) on Tuesday arrested two former procurement officers for ministry of Health.

The ACB arrested former chief procurement officer and former procurement officer Mrs Roselyn Mwenye and Mr Dominic Morgan Chimaliro for abuse of office.

ACB says in a statement that the two are suspected of abuse of office and neglect of official duty contrary to section 25B (1) and 121 of the corrupt practices Act and the penal code, respectively.

The statement says on 3rd August 2020, ACB received a complaint alleging that the Ministry of Health corruptly awarded a contract to FJ Medical Supplies and General Dealers to supply non- medical equipment for the Cancer Center Unit in Lilongwe.

After conducting investigations, it was established that the two former officers conducted the financial evaluation without the rest of the members of the evaluation team, says the statement.

“This was to the advantage of FJ Medical Supplies and General Dealers which was awarded the contract worth K983,000,000.00,” reads the statement in part.

They were taken to Court on 9th March, 2022 where they were released on bail after satisfying the following conditions, produced to the court K50,000 cash each as ball bond.

They have been ordered to report at the ACB once every fortnight on Wednesdays and they also produced two sureties each bonded at K1,500,000 not cash with their travel documents ordered to be surrendered to the Bureau.

