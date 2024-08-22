Namalomba hits Undule on DPP convention outcomes, cautions journalists against biased reporting

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed different opinions on the assessment governance and human rights advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, gave on its recently concluded convention.

Mwakasungula described the convention as a missed opportunity for failing to incorporate women and the youth in its National Executive Conference.

He further said the convention left many Malawians disappointed and concerned in addition to accusations against the DPP for the current economic challenges faced by the Chakwera government.

But in his reaction to the article, DPP Presidential/Party Spokesperson/National Publicity Secretary, Shadric Namalomba, schooled “Mwakasungula and all those who share his biased opinions against the party, including the writer of the article, Watipaso Mzungu”.

“First and foremost, we must address the misinformation that Mwakasungula has spread. The DPP Convention has surpassed both past Conventions of our own party and those of our competitors. This Convention has seen a significant increase in youth and women representation within the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC). Out of the nine positions on the CEC, three of them are held by youthful leaders and one by a woman, making up 44% of the committee. This is a clear indication of the DPP’s commitment to promoting gender and youth inclusivity within our party,” reads Namalomba’s statement in part.

Namalomba clarified that at the convention, out of the 24 positions that were competed for, over 50 percent were taken up by youth and women. This includes notable figures such as Hon Chifundo Makande, Hon Jayne Mandeule, Hon Fyness Mangonjwa, Hon Linda Khembo Chihana, Hon Gladys Ganda, Hon Gertrude Lucy Edgar Chirambo and Hon Chipiliro Mpinganjira. It is evident that the DPP recognizes the importance of giving young people and women a platform to actively participate in shaping the future of our nation.

Commenting on the current state of the economy, marred by economic mismanagement and maladministration by the current government, Namalomba acknowledged that these are a major cause of concern to all Malawians.

But he argued that the DPP left a well-functioning economy, which has unfortunately been severely demolished by the Chakwera government in just four years with Inflation rates and Interest rates soaring to over 30 percent and forex reserves dwindling to less than 10 days of import cover.

“To make matters worse, the public debt has risen to a staggering MK18 trillion in just 4 years, a significant increase compared to the DPP’s prudent borrowing with only MK2.6 trillion in 6 years. It is clear that the DPP’s exceptional governance and policies were instrumental in leaving a stable economy with single digit inflation, a stable currency and forex reserve of over 6 months. This is a testament to the exceptional governance of the DPP, which is evident in numerous examples.

“Therefore, it is alarming and concerning that Mwakasungula and Mzungu have chosen to ignore these facts and mislead the public with their biased opinions. We urge journalists to practice professional journalism by verifying information and presenting balanced viewpoints. We would advise them to reach out to concerned parties for verification and clarification before publishing any article. As the DPP, we are always available to provide accurate information and promote fair and unbiased reporting,” advises Namalomba.

