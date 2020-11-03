Nankhumwa, DPP return  to court November 9

Embattled Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and his “DPP rebels” return to the High Court in Lilongwe on December 9 to battle it out with their party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on the leader of opposition case.

Nankhumwa’s lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa has confirmed that Nankhumwa, Grezelder Jeffrey and Jappie Mhango will be in court on November 9 to ask the court to extend Nankhumwa’s court injunction which bars the party from firing him as Leader of Opposition in parliament.

“The DPP will also be asking the court to remove the court injunction,” said Khonyongwa.

The DPP fired Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition in parliament but Nankhumwa obtained a court injunction prompting the party to fire him and party secretary general Jeffrey and treasurer gaeneral Mhango who were all temporarily reinstated on their positions through a court injunction.

On Monday, president of the DPP Peter Mutharika told district governors from some districts in the south to tell people at grass root level that Nankhumwa was fired as vice president of the party for the south so too Jeffrey and Mhango from their respective positions.

Nankhumwa was replaced by Joseph Mwanamvekha, Jeffrey was replaced by Samuel Tembenu.

