Police arrest 38 students over MSCE exam leak: Education ministry express dismay

November 3, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi Police  Service in Kasungu have arrested 38 students from Chayamba Secondary school in the district over Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination leak.

students arrested over leaked exams in Kasungu
PS Chikonda Mussa: Dismay

The candidates were arrested in swoop the Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) conducted and the students were allegedly found in possession of leaked electronic MSCE examination  papers.

Kasungu police spokesperson, Harry Namwaza has confirmed of the arrests.

Meanwhile, ministry of education and Maneb officials are locked up in a crisis meeting in Zomba to map the way forward following revelations that the leakage is massive and wide spread.

In a statement made available to by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education Chikondano Mussa has since expressed dismay over reports that some MSCE papers have leaked and are being shared in social media platforms.

2 Comments
Mufalisi
2 hours ago

Just release those students nanu inu. Carry out a thorough investigation and then arrest he who leaked the exams. Police, please wake up. I feel now Malawi needs an independent investigative department like FBI, The Hawks, Scotland Yard etc. Why arresting students?? school me please.

Justice for all
2 hours ago

Yoh that’s bad indeed

