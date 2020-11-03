Police arrest 38 students over MSCE exam leak: Education ministry express dismay

Malawi Police Service in Kasungu have arrested 38 students from Chayamba Secondary school in the district over Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination leak.

The candidates were arrested in swoop the Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) conducted and the students were allegedly found in possession of leaked electronic MSCE examination papers.

Kasungu police spokesperson, Harry Namwaza has confirmed of the arrests.

Meanwhile, ministry of education and Maneb officials are locked up in a crisis meeting in Zomba to map the way forward following revelations that the leakage is massive and wide spread.

In a statement made available to by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education Chikondano Mussa has since expressed dismay over reports that some MSCE papers have leaked and are being shared in social media platforms.

