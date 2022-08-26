Nankhumwa, others demand K87 million from APM, DPP camp in costs

It seems things are still getting rough for the APM camp in the main opposition, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as lawyers for the party’s Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa have just filed a demand of K87 million from the Arthur Peter Mutharika camp in legal fees.

According to a court document in our possession, lawyers Chidothe and Chidothe are demanding the MK87 million following a court ruling that went in favour of Nankhumwa, Party Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey, Treasure General Jappie Mhango and Mulanje West Parliamentarian Yusuf Nthenda who were challenging their expulsion from the party. They won the case with costs.

The four dragged the party to court to challenge their expulsion over what the party said was gross indiscipline.

In his ruling however, High Court of Malawi Judge Simeon Mdeza, reinstated Nankhumwa, Jeffrey and the others into the party and to their original positions.

The Judge faulted the manner in which the party handled the issue and ordered party President Peter Mutharika to call for national governing council (NGC) and central committee meetings within reasonable time to resolve the issue. The party is yet to call for these meetings.

The claimants haves now written the courts demanding MK87 million from the former ruling party as legal fees.

Meanwhile the court has set September 1, 2022 as the day it will hear arguments for assessment of costs demanded by the claimants.

Since losing the June 2020 Fresh Presidential election, the former ruling party has been practically in and out of the courts in trying to resolve some fierce in-fighting mainly between two distinctive camps. One loyal to Nankhumwa and another one loyal to APM

