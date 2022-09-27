Nankhumwa pens Chakwera to pardon Mussa John, Linda Kunje

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa is appealing to President Lazarus Chakwera to use his clemency power to pardon convicted hemp possessor, Mussa John and former DPP Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje.

In a leaked letter dated 27th September, 2022, Nankhumwa pleads with Chakwera that John is a young man who looks after his old mother and a sister with disabilities.

He says as teenager he may not have full knowledge of the consequences of his actions.

Nankhumwa has also said that some people have been charged and convicted of similar offences but have just walked away with fines and this has angered the society.

On Linda Kunje, Nankhumwa has also asked president Chakwera that as a man of God who understands humanity at a level beyond the ordinary he must “let her go”.

