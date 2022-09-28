Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC 2021 Ltd director Ernest Maganga resigns

Ernest Maganga has tendered his resignation as director of Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Limited over his disapproval of the formation of Mighty Wanderers Supporters Trust Limited in which he was appointed as general secretary.

In an interview, Maganga confirmed the development, saying he was appointed, without being consulted as general secretary for the company.

“When the Board of Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Ltd was reconstituted — with 8 being appointed — Mighty Wanderers Supporters Ltd was formed as a subsidiary”. He said. “I expressed my views that this company was unnecessary as it will duplicate the duties of the CEO and management team that the club wants to employ.”

He added that the Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Limited’s president, Thom Mpinganjira tried to explain to him that the main reason of coming up with this company is to initiate commercialisation such as selling of replica jerseys and other services.

“I feel this must be left in the hands of management after all the positions have already been advertised. Unfortunately, the President didn’t see my angle of reasoning but I am very certain that I will be vindicated not long from now.

“So for that reason, I feel I must not be part of this and the President has today (September 26) accepted and respected my wish not to take the position. I wish the team all the best,” he said.

Last week, in its commercialization process, Mighty Wanderers Football Club 2021 Limited’s Board of Directors appointed Member of Parliament (MP), Ulemu Jermoth Chilapondwa to lead Mighty Wanderers Supporters Trust Limited — alongside fellow legislator, Susan Dossi as general secretary.

Other members of that company were t Maganga as general secretary; Mervin Mkunika; Sam Mponda; Chikhulupiriro Mphatso; Brian Coombes and Nyongani Gondwe.

A statement from Mpinganjira, who has maintained the post of the company’s Board chairperson, said Mighty Wanderers Supporters Limited Board “will be responsible for the new supporters regime”.

This regime includes the Supporters Trust Limited to help the Board of directors and the team’s executive to improve the financial standing and sustainability of the Club — as contained in the memorandum of agreement, which the incorporated Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Ltd officially launched last year.

The statement said the new Board members will look after the affairs of the team and all its assets, in partnership with the Wanderers Supporters Trust Limited Board.

Mpinganjira, who was unveiled as the company’s president last year and facilitated in the incorporation of the limited company, has Board director Clement Stambuli appointed as chair of chairs committee, as well as chair of commercialization; public relations and media liaison.

Immediate past Board secretary, Humphrey Mvula — who have been at leadership crisis with some sections of the Board as well as the supporters, is now an ordinary director.

Others directors are Chancy Gondwe (legal advisor and company secretary); Mervis Mangulenje (chair of finance); Christopher Kapelemera Gondwe (business development chair); Limbani Magomero (football development chair); Adelaide Migogo with Chilapondwa and Ernest Maganga as ex-officio members.

In the memorandum of agreement, the supporters committee was tasked to mobilize 5 million fans nationwide who shall be registered into paying a yearly agreed subscription fee to Wanderers Football Club 2021 Limited to demonstrate their ownership.

Upon attaining the 5 million registered and fully paid members, the limited company was to reserve at least 15% of the shareholding in the Wanderers Football Club Limited and it shall be expected to grow the numbers from 2021/22 with support from the Board.

The supporters committee was to continue to determine their own operational terms of reference and shall be assisted to register as a company limited by guarantee.

In the same breath, the committee was to be responsible for the good conduct and discipline of all registered supporters.

The memorandum stressed that the supporters committee or any individual supporter shall not interfere in any manner in the affairs of the limited liability company but they shall be regularly consulted on the goings-on of the football team, and may raise their concerns through their representatives on the Board.

The registered supporters club are also expected to enjoy prescribed benefits, privileges including reduced payment for the club merchandise and reduced entry into football matches.

