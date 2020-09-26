Nankhumwa says ‘George Malemia’ part of his name: Academic certificates mudslinging work of detractors

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the southern region and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in parliament on Saturday said that he believes the tumult around his academic qualifications are schemes perpetrated by his political rivals. Nankhumwa said through an exclusive interview on Times Television, monitored by Nyasa Times, that he was surprised that the issue that he has fake papers keeps cropping up. During the interview, Nankhumwa paraded his Malawi School Certificate of Education which bears the name KONDWANI GEORGE MALEMIA NANKHUMWA. “That is the name that exists on my papers. You can cross-check with institutions and the people I went to school with,” challenged Nankhumwa. Controversial switch of names During the interview, Nankhumwa dwelt more on his achievements after his primary education and host, Wonder Msiska, did not delve more on asking him why the issue that he used his cousin’s certificate to enter secondary education. According to Nankhumwa, his first attempt at the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education was not good enough that he be selected to secondary school so he thought of trying his luck again. “Luckily enough there was my aunt (nee Malemia) who was a nurse in Mayani in Dedza who invited me over so that I could re-sit my exams there which I did and I was successfully selected to Mayani Secondary School,” he said. He mentioned that during his stay at Mayani he held a number of responsibilities including that of Headboy.

“I then attained certificates in mass communication from Blantyre Business College and later a Bachelors degree after that. I enrolled with the Africa University of Guidance and Counselling where I am a graduate of Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations, ” he said.

Nankhumwa further said he is currently pursuing a three-year PhD course online in which he is expected to finish next year.

“Expect to call or refer to me as Doctor next year,” he said.

DPP presidency, Leader of Opposition

Nankhumwa, responding calmly on whether he was being attacked left and right because of his ambitions for the DPP presidency said he did not have such.

“I do not have plans. May be when the time comes I will make my mind known,” he said.

According to him, he is a loyal DPP member who will die serving the party.

Unlike speculation on social media, Nankhumwa said his appointment as LoP has the blessings of DPP president Peter Mutharika.

“Yes. There were problems, but the issue was sorted out and President Mutharika approved that I continue as leader of opposition,” he said.

Nankhumwa said he is aware of the people behind the squabbles in the party but said he will not disclose their names. “I know the people but I will not mention them. I have not made up my mind on the party’s presidency,” he said.

