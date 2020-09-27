Minister Sendeza wants killed daughter repatriated from USA for burial in Malawi

Deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza has said she desperately wants the remains of her 29-year-old daughter reportedly shot dead on Friday in Indiana, USA by his boyfriend after she ended an affair, to be repatriated for burial in Malawi.

Sendeza said she has been formally informed by authorities in US about the death of her daughter, Noria, and injuries her other daughter, Mundi, sustained.

“The body is in the hands of police. They want to conduct postmortem and do their investigations before the body is released, but it’s my desire to have the body repatriated,” Sendeza said

The deputy minister says she has also advised her other daughter, Mundi, to return home.

Sendeza, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Lilongwe South West, said both were studying in US.

She said deceased daughter informed her about the irreconcilable differences she was having with the boyfriend a 37-year-old Kalekeni Lindeire, also a Malawian citizen about two weeks ago.

“When I learnt about these disagreements, I advised her and Mundi to report the matter to police, and they did twice. She told me the boyfriend was abusive, could beat her up and all that. I didn’t like this,” Sendeza said.

South Bend Tribune, reported online that one woman was killed and another was wounded Friday afternoon as police were called to reports of shots fired near Hickory Village apartments and came upon a rollover car accident in a parking lot at Edison and Hickory roads.

Lindeire has since been arrested and is in police custody while the matter is being investigated.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares