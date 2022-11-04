Nankhumwa tells President Chakwera to suspend Egypt trip

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has told President Lazarus Chakwera to suspend his trip to Egypt in order to concentrate on domestic matters.

President Chakwera is scheduled to travel to Sharma El-Sheikh, Egypt, where he is expected to attend the 27th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from 6TH to 10th November, 2022.

But speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Nankhumwa said suspending the trip could help the country to save the forex supposed to be used for the entire trip to address fuel and medicines.

“There are so many challenges Malawians are facing which need urgent attention. Malawians are looking for solutions,” he said.

Nankhumwa also proposed a cabinet dissolution and appoint a lean cabinet with less than 18 members, reduction of presidential advisors and motorcade to save taxpayers money.

He therefore urged the President to call for an urgent All-Inclusive conference composed of traditional leaders, the academia, religious leaders, the business community, human rights defenders and political party leaders to create a common platform for common solutions to the common national challenges.

