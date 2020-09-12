Nankhumwa unveils 2 aspirants for DPP primaries in Phalombe North by-elections: Upbeat of win

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the southern region Kondwani Nankhumwa has said a DPP candidate will win the forthcoming Phalombe North parliamentary by-elections.

Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Opposition in Parliament said the DPP is set to win big and maintain its dominance in Phalombe because the people of the district have faith both in the leadership of the party and its social and economic development policies for the country as espoused in its manifesto.

“This was evident during the fresh presidential election on 23 June when our presidential candidate Excellency Professor Mutharika amassed more votes than he earlier got during the initial 21 May election. Phalombe is a no-go zone for the other political parties,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa made the declaration when he met DPP constituency officials drawn from Phalombe East, North, Northeast, and Central as well as Phalombe Rural District committee members at Chiringa CDSS and Nyezelera Primary School on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The High Court recently declared vacant the Phalombe North constituency, whose MP was former cabinet minister Anna Kachikho, citing massive irregularities. Other by-elections will be held in Mangochi West and Mangochi North-East, Karonga Central, and Lilongwe Northwest constituencies.

The by-elections are slated for November 10, 2020.

Nankhumwa said the other reason that the people of Phalombe will vote for the DPP is that they have been let down by the Tonse Alliance government “because of their empty promises that they made in the run-up to the fresh presidential election”.

Said Nankhumwa, himself parliamentarian for Mulanje Central:“Tonse Alliance partners, including MCP and UTM, promised Malawians a lot of issues to improve our livelihoods but three months down the line, there is still no light at the end of the tunnel. They promised Malawians three meals a day; 1 million jobs in the first 12 months; free electricity and water connection, among others. Have we seen any of these being fulfilled? All that we are hearing now is that they are still consulting. It is not on.”

During the meeting at Nyezelera, Nankhumwa unveiled Dr. Wilfred Lipita and Mabvuto Bokosi as DPP candidates who will battle it out in party primaries next Friday. He urged contestants and party officials who will manage the primaries to ensure that they are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner to avoid quarrels.

He also urged the would-be winner to win gracefully and the loser to accept defeat and support the winner “in our quest to retain the seat”.

During the Phalombe visit, Nankhumwa was accompanied by DPP Regional Governor Charles Mchacha, Regional Director of Youth Yona Mlotha, and Phalombe MPs, George Katunga Million (Central) and Robert Mwina (East). Traditional leaders led by Chief Nyezelera also attended the gatherings.

