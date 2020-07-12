Nankhumwa upbeat DPP will return to power: Mulanje MP ‘dresses up’ chiefs

Leader of opposition in Parliament and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has encouraged people of Mulanje to continue rallying behind the party and it’s leadership despite losing government following the June 23, 2020 court-sanctioned fresh presidential election.

“I am aware that most of you are disappointed at our loss of government. But I can assure that with your continued support, DPP will return to power in a few years to come. As party, we’re going back to the drawing board to re-strategise and map out the way forward,” Nankhumwa said when he was guest of honour at a ceremony where Mulanje South MP Santigo Phiri donated new gowns to over 30 traditional chiefs drawn from the constituency.

The leader of opposition said Malawians are better witnesses to the great social and economic development achievements that the DPP government under former president Profesor Arthur Peter Mutharika made in the past five years and they will soon realize that voting in another government was a huge gamble.

“We know we made some mistakes; we have learnt from the mistakes we made and we are more than ready to return to power a changed party, which puts the interests of the people ahead of selfish and personal interests. Please, continue supporting the DPP and its leadership,” he said.

Nankhumwa hailed MP Phiri for his zeal to develop his area.

He said the gowns that he had bought and donated to the chiefs were of high quality hence a demonstration of how keen the MP is in ensuring that the chiefs look smart.

“We’re a nation deep-rooted in culture and tradition. Our chiefs are custodians of culture and tradition hence any efforts to ensure their welfare is highly commendable. Indeed, traditional leaders play a pivotal role in mobilizing their subjects to actively participate in the various social and economic development projects,” said Nankhumwa, himself MP for Mulanje Central constituency.

Santiago Phiri thanked Nankhumwa for accepting to attend the colourful ceremony.

“You are a renowned humble and hard working leader. As an MP myself, I keep learning more from you, especially how to successfully manage a constituency. Your Mulanje Central constituency is a shining example of a well managed constituency replete with tangible development projects such as tarmac roads, electricity, good schools, health facilities and potable water, among others. You are a role model,” said the MP.

He pledged to continue looking after the traditional chiefs and his constituents.

Touching on politics, MP Phiri assured Nankhumwa that his constituents will remain loyal to the party and it’s leadership despite being in opposition.

“For me, I must pledge that I will remain a DPP parliamentarian and work tirelessly for the return of the party into government. There is tendency by opposition MPs and senior cadres of opposition parties to defect to the new ruling party; I am will not be part of that gravy train,” he said.

Senior Chief Mabuka thanked Phiri for donating the “beautiful gowns” to the traditional leaders.

He also thanked Nankhumwa for gracing the occasion, describing his presence as a source of inspiration to the people of the area to continue supporting the DPP.

