Top crime buster Mtekama back as CID boss after Malawi police shake-up: Chisale on  transfer list

Newly appointed Inspector General (IG) of Police George Kainja has appointed Malawi’s effective crime –buster and top-notch law enforcement detective Bob Mtekama to head the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and lead in the fight against crime at the National Police Headquarters in Area 30 after a major shake-up.

Bob Hamisi Stambuli Mtekama widely known for his professional traits was Limbe Police Station officer-in-charge and replaces Stain Chaima who has been moved as director of CID to Salima Police Station as officer-in-charge

Mtekama who was trained by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in America and been doing his degree in Criminal Law at the University of Zanzibar , is the only police officer in Malawi trained in forensic science by the University of Malawi’s College of Medicine. He was trained by Professor George Liomba and his protégé Dr. Charles Dzamalala.

He is expected to spreahead investigations of some high profile cases that stalled during the previous regime.

Mtekama is also a fingerprint specialist and only handwriting expert in the Malawi Police. He is widely known for his crime busting and during his tenure as head of CID in the Southern region he was responsible for hunting down criminal gangs, organised criminals and arrested hordes of armed robbers.

Some high profile crimes that Mtekama has uncovered includes; the Clive Macholowe and his gang who terrorised Southern region with a spate of armed robberies and the famous Thyolo and Chichiri National Bank robberies (the first bank robberies in Malawi) and the Ministry of education salary robbery which left a police man gunned down in Blantyre.

Another high profile criminal is Gift Namacha M’bobo who killed a Greek Farmer in Dedza before striking Chibuku Breweries in Blantyre and stole MK6 million. M’bobo also killed a bank official at Lunzu trading centre and went away with his car.

Mtekama also was head of a special police operation which included detective George Mnjale, detective Mkwate and others that rounded off the infamous Chiradzulu serial killers’ criminals

Meanwhile, the Malawi Police Services has transferred most of its officers—including Evalista Chisale—who is expected to appear in court tomorrow over her role in Buleya Lule’s death.

Lule, 44, a suspect who allegedly offered to ‘buy’ a 14-year-old Dedza boy with albinism for K800 000, died in police custody in police custody after he appeared in court over the matter.

A new list of transfers in Malawi Police Service, indicate that Chisale, who was acting commissioner for the Central Region has been moved to be commandant at Central Region Training Centre.She has since been replaced by Merlyine Yolamu, who was director of community policing.

Yolamu will be deputised by Casper Chalera, who was officer-in-charge at Ntchisi Police Station.

The two escorts for the outgoing acting IG Duncan Mwapasa have been replaced with new officers from the Police Mobile Service (PMS) A Division to serve newly-appointed IG George Kainja.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the transfers are “an administrative arrangement”.

On Wednesday, President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Kainja as IG of the service, replacing Mwapasa who was in acting capacity under former president Peter Mutharika’s regime.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!