National Bank of Malawi closes Chichiri Branch over Covid-19: Face mask becomes mandatory in banks

National Bank of Malawi (NBM)) Plc has temporarily shut down its Chichiri Services Centre in Blantyre after some of its employees have tested positive to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The financial institution said the centre shall remain closed for 14 calendars days.

“In line with the bank’s Covid-19 response plan, the bank shall disinfect the premises to ensure safety of our employees and customers,” reads a statement from NBM Plc.

The bank said all staff operating at Chichiri Service Centre will be on self- quarantine.

Meanwhile, Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) has said the use of face mask in commercial banking hall is now mandatory to prevent the further spread of the contagion.

The association said any customer without a face mask will not be allowed to enter the banking halls.

BAM chief executive officer Lyness Nkungula has since encouraged all bank customers to use the available digital platforms and only visit banking halls if it is necessary to do so.

Reads the statement in part: “BAM further wishes to remind all customers to strictly observe the precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including washing hands before entering any banking hall or use hand sanitisers provided.”

Commercial banks have intensified Covid-19 preventive measures such as checking customers’ temperature, provision of water, hand washing soap and sanitizers.

