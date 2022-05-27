National Planning Commission to hold Access to Entrepreneurship Finance Workshop next week

State-funded National Planning Commission (NPC) has disclosed that it will hold an Access to Entrepreneurship Finance Workshop to raise awareness about existing and potential financing facilities for entrepreneurship.

The workshop will take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) from June 1-2, 2022 and it will target young people aged from 18 to 35.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Thursday, NPC Director of Development Planning, Dr. Grace Kumchulesi, said the workshop will also provide participants with opportunities for matching business ideas with finance institutions for the youth and women in Malawi.

“We realized that there is an information gap on the existing and potential financing institutions. So, this workshop has been organized to bridge that gap to ensure young people have adequate information that would eventually assist them make informed decisions on which businesses to start and where they can access financing for them,” said Kumchulesi.

She said the Commission expects that, at the end of the workshop, participants will improve their knowledge on available financing options for entrepreneurships in Malawi.

“We also expect increased access to the financing instruments for entrepreneurs and growth in the number as well as sizes of businesses in Malawi,” added Kumchulesi.

She said the event will be both virtual and physical.

Kumchulesi urged young people across the country to participate in the workshop.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!