National Product Magazine calls for nominees voting in Mid-Year awards, 115 edition

The country’s leading business and entrepreneurship tabloid National Product Magazine (NPM) has announced voting for nominated companies for 2025’s Mid-Year awards and 115 editions.

The voting for nominees is effective today, April 2, to June 15, 2025.

This year’s awards are under the theme, “Connecting Industries, Fueling Exports: Enhancing Malawi’s Forex Reserves through Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Transport.”

The Magazine Executive Director Arthur Chinyamula told this publication in an interview on Wednesday that the awards are focusing companies on

business, agriculture, transport, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs.

Chinyamula said, “We have nominated companies from business, agriculture, transport, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs. Our focus is to promote industries and Malawians who are doing various businesses from the above sectors.

“For country to have forex there is need collaboration effort from various sectors and that’s why National Product Magazine 115th editions and celebrations has reflected roles of Agriculture and Transport in Manufacturing sectors”.

He added, “You can see our nominations have tackled companies under Transport , Agricultural, and entrepreneurs.

“The voting therefore will start to night and run for 15days and celebrations of our 115th edition and awards will happen on 14th June, we have done nominations in time to allow winners to get ready to showcase their products and service , business presentation and proper preparations for companies coming from zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and individuals”.

According to Chinyamula, women have also been given their categories to compete themselves.

He assures, “We have gone under rigorous process to select companies, business, products , and entrepreneurs based on their specialisations, size , quality, performance, and export data.

“We have nominated 70% of Malawi companies and 30% from the Sadc Region. So, let’s embrace the voting that we get the best. ”

The voting opens today, April 2, 2025, at 18:00 hours (6pm).

The National Product Magazine has been receiving much praise from the general public on the promotion of local manufacturers

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!