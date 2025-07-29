National Youth Alliance Backs Chakwera, Madhlopa Declines Presidential Race

Vasco Mqobi Madhlopa, leader of the National Youth Alliance (NYA), has announced that he will not contest in the upcoming presidential election, and instead, his party is throwing its full support behind Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking at a press briefing in Mzuzu on Monday, Madhlopa said his decision is based on Chakwera’s integrity, humility, and vision, which set him apart from all other presidential contenders.

“I have met almost every candidate who has submitted their nomination papers over the past 21 days in an effort to build a strong opposition alliance,” Madhlopa said. “But that has failed because many of them are self-centered.”

He explained that Chakwera is the only candidate without a tainted record, describing him as calm, development-focused, and respectful — qualities Madhlopa says Malawi needs in a leader.

“When you look at the current field of candidates, many have questionable pasts. If we are to choose from among them, then we believe Chakwera is the ‘better devil’, and we are here today to formally endorse him for another five-year term,” he declared.

Madhlopa’s announcement marks a significant endorsement ahead of the September 16 presidential elections, as NYA becomes one of the first political groupings to step aside and back another party.

