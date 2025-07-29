Police Crack Down on Thieves, Vandals at Thanzi Chicks Farm — “We Will Not Tolerate Lawlessness”

The Malawi Police Service has sent a chilling warning to communities engaging in theft and violence, following the arrest of eight villagers from Nakuwawa Village under Senior Chief M’bwatalika in Lilongwe. The suspects stand accused of vandalising property and stealing chickens from Thanzi Chicks Farm and Central Poultry, located in Msundwe.

Police spokesperson for Lilongwe, Hastings Chigalu, confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects led a mob that stormed the farms during the night, destroying infrastructure and looting livestock.

“This is criminal. These farms are not only private property, but sources of food and jobs. We acted swiftly, and we will continue making arrests until every suspect is brought to justice,” Chigalu said.

The incident has sparked outrage from traditional leaders, including Senior Chief Sosola, who condemned the actions of the vandals and accused some local chiefs of encouraging the lawlessness.

“This behavior is shameful and backwards. No community can develop if it attacks what feeds it. We are working with police to make sure everyone involved faces the full weight of the law,” said Sosola.

Eyewitnesses and reports from the scene paint a grim picture. At Thanzi Chicks Farm, owned by Raj Munangi, the destruction was catastrophic. Fences were torn down. Thousands of chickens were slaughtered or stolen. Buildings were damaged. Workers stood in disbelief, watching their livelihoods go up in smoke.

“This isn’t just a farm,” Munangi said, visibly shaken. “This is a dream. A vision. We have worked so hard to build something that helps the community, and now it’s all been destroyed by the very people we’ve tried to empower.”

Photos from the site are heartbreaking: bloodied feathers scattered across the ground, broken coops, frightened workers, and smoke rising from the wreckage of what was once a thriving agribusiness.

The police say this is not just an isolated case of theft—it is economic sabotage, and they will treat it as such.

“Let this be a strong message: We will not allow communities to turn into mobs. This culture of impunity must end. We are coming for every single person involved,” warned Chigalu.

Investigations are ongoing, and more arrests are expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, traditional leaders and authorities are calling for calm—and for a collective return to order and dialogue.

But for now, Msundwe stands as a painful reminder that when law breaks down, everyone loses.

