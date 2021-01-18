National Youth FA promises  football development from grassroot

January 18, 2021 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The newly-elected executive committee for the National Youth Football Association (NYFA) has promised to develop youth football in the country from the grass root.

The NFA elective meeting in Salima

New Chairperson of the association, Tiyenkhu Chavula who went unopposed in the elections that were held on Saturday, said youth football should go down to 12 years of age.

“We want to put in place measures that will help to develop and nurture talent right from the grass root. We also want to boost capacity building among administrators, coaches and referees.

“We also need to strengthen our relationship with FAM and Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA). We cannot develop youth football without working together with MASSA,” explained Chavula.

At the elections, Mwai Mwanza was elected Vice Chairperson with 12 votes beating Macloud Munthali who amassed 6 votes.

James Sawerengera was voted General Secretary, amassing 15 votes against nothing for Dan Chemisi Makiyi. Wasauka Nyirenda became the Vice General Secretary unopposed while Duncan Jumbe was elected Treasurer, also unopposed.

Gomezgani Mkandawire and Linda Kasenda are the executive members.

Tiyenkhu Chavula has replaced Osward Lungu who has been in the committee since its inception in 2004.

Bondo Lamela
Bondo Lamela
2 hours ago

Where will you get the money? Osamangoyankhula . You need billions to develop football at grassroots.

