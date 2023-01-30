NBM gives Beit Cure K4.7m for ‘Night of Shine’ glitz Gala’

Bank of the nation, National Bank of Malawi, (NBM) in fulfilment of its corporate social responsibility, has dug deep into their pocket and has given Beit Cure Hospital K4.750 million to support its ‘Night of Shine’ glamour and glitz themed gala event set for February 10, 2023.

During the gala night, people with special needs are given a red carpet and gifts apart from being dressed and referred to as ‘Kings and Queens’.

NBM always strive to thrive in assisting those less fortunate members of the communities, in the areas of among others, health and education, within which they operate and Beit Cure aptly fits into the the country’s leading home-grown bank’s bill.

Established in 2002, Beit Cure International in Malawi is the only hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa recognized by the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Located in Blantyre, the teaching hospital comprises 58 beds, three operating theatres, and performs over 1,200 life-changing reconstructive and orthopaedic surgeries each year for people suffering from treatable disabilities.

Speaking during the official cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre on Wednesday, NBM Plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the gesture is part of inspiring greatness in the people with disabilities so that they don’t feel discriminated against.

“As a Bank of the Nation, we understand the challenges that people with disabilities encounter in the society, including extreme poverty, high unemployment rate, stigmatization, poor provision of education and health services.

“The efforts, therefore done by caregivers like Beit Cure Hospital in restoring the hope and confidence in these people through the surgical operations and other services on charitable basis cannot go unappreciated,” she said.

In his acceptance speech, Beit Cure Malawi executive director, Elly Chemey commended National Bank saying the support will surely offer a smile to people with disabilities.

“You have given them hope, faith, and confidence which they lack. People with disabilities indeed face a lot of challenges in our society.

“On that particular day, we ensure we bring a smile on their faces so that they do not feel sidelined. These people can also contribute to the development of the country and bank with National Bank in future,” he said.

Chemey also disclosed that through the support they get from various corporates like National Bank, they have seen an increase in people they help from 1500 in the previous years to 2145 last year, and projecting a growth of 2400 this year.

As a leading and highly respected good corporate citizen in Malawi, National Bank of Malawi actively participates in deserving charitable and social activities with an aim to reduce the suffering, of the less fortunate people amongst us while at the same time contributing to the social and economic development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!