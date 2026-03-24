NBM plc donates K20 million to support girl-child education

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K 20 million to AGE Africa to support the education of underprivileged girls, in a move aimed at keeping more learners in school.

Speaking during the cheque presentation on Tuesday , NBM plc Senior Legal Manager, Mercy Mulele said the Bank recognises the importance of investing in education and supporting initiatives that promote equal access to learning.

“This kind of support is very important, especially considering that many students, particularly girls, drop out of school due to financial challenges. Through this donation, we aim to support bright but underprivileged students who cannot afford school fees and related costs,” said Mulele.

Mulele also emphasised that the Bank’s commitment to education extends beyond secondary school support.

“We also support tertiary education through scholarships, as well as early childhood development initiatives,” she added.

Mulele further called on other corporate institutions to take part in similar initiatives, stressing the broader impact of investing in education.

“When we invest in educating the girl child, and indeed every child, we are investing in the future of our nation,” she said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of AGE Africa, Human Resources Officer , Lucia Munthali-Nkhata expressed gratitude, saying the support will significantly strengthen the organisation’s programs.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous donation. It will significantly boost our mission . This support means that more girls will have access to education and be able to stay in school,” she said.

Munthali-Nkhata stressed that financial constraints have limited the organization’s reach, leaving many deserving girls without access to education.

The partnership between NBM and AGE Africa is expected to help more girls return to school and continue their education, contributing to a more inclusive and educated society.

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