NBM plc fires up Scorchers ahead of AFCON qualifiers

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has reiterated its full support to the Malawi Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers, as they leave the country for Angola to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday.

Speaking after seeing off the team at Bakili Muluzi International Airport in Blantyre on Tuesday, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa, said the Bank, as the official sponsor, is proud to stand behind the Scorchers and remains optimistic about their performance.

“We have all the faith in the Scorchers because they have shown that they are a force to reckon with on the pitch. They have given 100%, and as a sponsor, we are fully behind them,” said Hiwa.

Hiwa added that NBM plc employees, known internally as ‘Blue Hearts’, are united in their support for the Scorchers, with a series of internal and external initiatives planned to rally the nation behind the team.

“We are all rallying for them and will have a number of activities to show our support. This is not just about sponsorship; it’s about national pride and empowerment,” said Hiwa.

She emphasized that NBM plc’s investment in women’s football reflects the Bank’s broader obligation to grassroots development and inclusivity in sports.

“NBM plc was the first to sponsor a full tournament in the women’s league and the first to take up the Scorchers. We believe this provides a platform for the development of the sport and inspires young girls across Malawi to know that their dreams are valid.”

“This is more than sponsorship. It is about building a legacy that shows young Malawian girls that they too can rise to the world stage,” said Hiwa.

Hiwa urged the Scorchers to give their best performance at the tournament, saying the nation’s hopes and aspirations rest on their shoulders.

Meanwhile, the team’s coach Lovemore Fazili expressed confidence in his squad’s readiness after weeks of intensive training.

“We have touched every part of the game from goalkeeping to attack and I believe we are ready. I promise Malawians that when we go to Angola, we will bring good results,” said Fazili.

The Scorchers are scheduled to play the decisive return fixture on October 28 at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

