From Father to Son, From Revolution to Revival: The Chihana Legacy Comes Full Circle as Enock is Sworn as 2nd Veep

History has just repeated itself in Malawi’s corridors of power. Enock Kamzingeni Chihana, son of the late pro-democracy icon Chakufwa Chihana, has taken the oath of office as Second Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, sealing a political circle that began three decades ago when his father first occupied the same position.

The oath, administered by Deputy Chief Justice Lovemore Chikopa at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, marked a profoundly symbolic moment — the Chihana name once again returning to the executive mansion. With a firm handshake and a broad smile, the younger Chihana swore to “serve faithfully and uphold the Constitution,” under the watchful eyes of President Peter Mutharika and a crowd of dignitaries and political heavyweights.

A Father’s Legacy, A Son’s Moment

It’s a story few countries can tell twice. In 1995, Chakufwa Chihana — the fiery trade unionist who helped end one-party rule — became Malawi’s first-ever Second Vice President under President Bakili Muluzi.

Now, thirty years later, his son Enock Chihana has become only the second person in Malawi’s history to hold the same office. The symbolism is inescapable: one family, two generations, and a shared destiny interwoven with the nation’s democratic journey.

Political analysts say this appointment carries both historic weight and strategic intent. By choosing Chihana, President Mutharika has not only revived a long-dormant constitutional post but also reached out to Malawi’s North, where the Chihana name still commands deep emotional loyalty.

A Political Alliance Sealed in Power

Before the September 16 General Election, Chihana’s Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) struck an electoral pact with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a move that reshaped political alliances in the run-up to the polls.

That decision, controversial within AFORD’s ranks, has now borne fruit — both for Chihana personally and for the party’s position in national politics.

“Section 80(5) of the Constitution gives the President discretion to appoint a Second Vice President if it is in the national interest,” explains a constitutional scholar. “By invoking that clause, President Mutharika is sending a clear message of inclusion, regional balance, and continuity with Malawi’s multiparty roots.”

For Chihana, this is more than a personal victory — it is political vindication. After years of keeping AFORD alive through difficult elections and internal wrangles, he now steps into a role that symbolizes unity and power-sharing at the highest level.

From Parliament to Palace

Chihana’s journey to Sanjika has been anything but easy. The Rumphi Central legislator, businessman, and party leader first entered Parliament in 2012 through a by-election following the death of his predecessor. Since then, he has been re-elected three times, weathering the storms of shifting alliances and northern politics.

As Minister of Sports and Youth Development (2012–2014) under President Joyce Banda, he championed youth programs and sports infrastructure. Later, he served as Vice-President of the Southern African Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament, giving him international exposure and experience in regional diplomacy.

But it’s his AFORD leadership, often marked by turbulence and resilience, that truly defines him. From bitter party feuds with Frank Mwenifumbo to accusations of tribal rhetoric and the recent alliance fallout with AFORD Vice-President Timothy Mtambo, Chihana has never shied away from controversy — or from a fight.

Now, standing at the peak of his political career, he faces the delicate task of transforming symbolism into substance.

A Revived Office With History

The office of the Second Vice President was created in 1994 to promote inclusivity in the new multiparty government. It remained vacant for nearly two decades after Chakufwa Chihana’s departure in 2004 — until now.

Reinstating the position, analysts say, reflects both political necessity and constitutional faithfulness. The framers of the Constitution envisioned the Second Vice Presidency as an “internal check and balance” within the executive, meant to bridge parties and regions in pursuit of national unity.

That same principle now plays out again — with a Chihana once more at the center of Malawi’s power equation.

The Political and Personal Challenge Ahead

For Enock Chihana, the appointment comes with both prestige and pressure. Expectations are high that he will champion national cohesion, advocate for the North, and revitalize AFORD’s identity within the governing coalition.

Critics, however, caution that the post is largely symbolic, lacking clear executive powers beyond what the President delegates. Supporters counter that Chihana’s political acumen and family legacy could make him a unifying figure in a divided political landscape.

“Enock’s father brought multiparty democracy,” one veteran observer noted. “If the son can bring political cooperation and balance, then history will say the Chihanas twice helped to stabilize Malawi’s democracy.”

A Legacy Renewed

As the sun set over Sanjika Palace, the new Second Vice President posed for photographs — calm, confident, and perhaps quietly aware of the weight of the moment.

Three decades ago, his father took the same oath in the same city, pledging to serve a young democracy still learning to breathe. Today, the son does the same — in a different Malawi, but with the same promise: to serve, to unify, and to keep alive the dream that his father helped build.

And so, ladies and gentlemen, it’s official — Enock Chihana is now the Second Vice President of the Republic of Malawi.

History, it seems, really does have a favorite family.

