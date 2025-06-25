NBM plc gears up for SMEs day

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc says all is set for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Day Expo set for Lilongwe over the weekend.

The initiative is part of International SME Day celebrations and will bring together a mix of small businesses, from new startups to well-known local brands to interact and showcase their products at Gate Way Mall.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said in an interview yesterday that the event is part of NBM plc’s broader strategy to support business growth by going beyond banking and providing entrepreneurs with real-world platforms for visibility, marketing, and connection.

“We often hear that SMEs are the backbone of our economy, but visibility is one of the most overlooked forms of support. This Expo is about more than selling; it’s about confidence, connection, and community. It’s a space where small businesses can show the country what they’re capable of.”

“People can’t support what they don’t see. Being visible at a space like this opens new doors, and that’s the kind of opportunity we’re proud to offer,” said Hiwa.

Mirriam Thakwalakwa, Managing Director for MAME foods and caterers, said they are looking forward to the opportunities presented ahead for the expo.

“This will be our first time showcasing our products with NBM plc. As an SME, we are equally excited for this expo and we look forward to seeing what lies ahead for our business growth,” said Thakwalakwa.

Beyond the business booths, the Expo will also feature performances from local artists, interactive demos, and prize giveaways, turning it into a celebration of local enterprise and culture.

NBM plc has also spent the month of June visiting SMEs across the country through its leadership team, including Chief Executive Officer Harold Jiya, as part of a hands-on approach to understanding challenges on the ground and identifying practical solutions.

