Eli Njuchi steals show at Mzuni Mo626 Social Weekend

Mzuzu University came alive over the weekend as the youthful Eli Njuchi stood out with his electrifying performance during the Northern Region Mo626 Intercollege Social Weekend music show.

The Social Weekend delivered an unforgettable explosion of music, culture, and student unity — all made possible through the generous sponsorship of National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc.

Apart from Njuchi, Patience Namadingo, Driemo, and 6TH also exchanged the stage with each other to cover the night.

With unmatched stage presence and crowd chemistry, Njuchi had students singing along to every song he performed.

His moving rendition of ‘Ma Ine’ brought out deep emotions, with the crowd visibly touched as they reflected on the love and sacrifices of their mothers.

When he dropped his latest single ‘Kathumba’, the atmosphere lit up — especially among the ladies, who turned the chorus into a massive sing-along.

Namadingo, too, delivered a show-stopping performance that sent waves of excitement across the grounds.

His high-energy hit ‘Tuli’ had the crowd jumping with their hands in the air, while ‘Maury’ turned the energy inward, prompting students to sing on their knees, connecting deeply with the heartbreak woven into the lyrics.

Later, Driemo added his signature flair to the night with ‘Magini’, a romantic favourite that melted hearts and had couples locking arms and swaying to the beat.

Meanwhile, 6TH Mw sparked hometown pride with his tracks ‘Pango’ and ‘Muli Uthenga’, delivering bars that resonated deeply with the northern audience.

The event brought together students from Mzuzu University, the University of Livingstonia, Exploits University, and St. John of God College — all united in celebration, creativity, and youthful energy.

A top-tier DJ lineup — Magic, Classic, Grant, and Stephen — kept the vibes alive well into the night.

Reflecting on the weekend, the NBM plc, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, shared the Bank’s excitement.

“The outcome of this event truly reinforces NBM plc’s commitment to empowering the next generation. Witnessing the passion, creativity, and unity displayed by the students was both inspiring and affirming.”

“At NBM plc, we believe that investing in young people goes beyond traditional financial support—it’s about nurturing their potential through platforms that celebrate their talents and passions. By supporting initiatives rooted in music, art, and authentic community engagement, we are helping shape a future driven by innovation, expression, and purpose,” said Hiwa.

Dumisani Misi, a final-year Intellect at MZUNI, also expressed his appreciation for the NBM plc sponsorship.

“This was one of the best weekends we have ever had on campus. The performances were out of this world, especially Eli Njuchi and Namadingo — they gave us memories we will carry forever. On behalf of all the students, I sincerely thank National Bank of Malawi plc for making this happen. It is not every day that we get such experiences up here in the North, and this sponsorship truly made us feel seen and appreciated, ‘Bank ndiyomweyi!!’,” said Misi.

