“No More Tokenism” — Finance Minister Says Youth Must Now Lead Malawi

Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda has declared that the era of symbolic youth inclusion is over — and the time for youth-led governance is now.

Speaking boldly at a Youth Summit underway in Lilongwe, Chithyola Banda said the executive branch is not just talking about youth empowerment — it is living it. He pointed to the presence of several young leaders in key cabinet positions as proof that government is walking the talk.

“The Minister of Finance is young. The Minister of Sports is young. The Minister of Agriculture is young. The Minister and Deputy Minister of Transport are both young. This is not a coincidence — it is deliberate,” he said.

Chithyola Banda stressed that young people are no longer spectators in Malawi’s development story: “We are showing that youth leadership is at the core of this government. This is not about empty promises — it’s about real participation and real power.”

He acknowledged, however, that more needs to be done: “We know the current initiatives aren’t enough. That’s why we’re here — to listen to you, to grow with you, and to act on what you say.”

But youth voices at the summit say the struggle is far from over.

Youth Decide Campaign Coordinator Mwandida Theu delivered a powerful and emotional message, criticizing the failure of Malawi’s democracy to deliver for young people. She said that despite making up 60 percent of the population and the majority of registered voters, youth remain locked out of political power, economic spaces, and high-level decision-making.

“This summit is not about begging for inclusion. It is not about being tolerated,” she said. “We are here to assert our rightful place. Because a democracy without young people is incomplete. And development without youth voices is unsustainable.”

The summit is being held under the bold theme:

“Reimagining the Power of Young People in Shaping Malawi’s Economy, Democratic Governance, and State Accountability.”

The message from Lilongwe is clear: Malawi’s youth are no longer knocking on the door — they are stepping in to lead.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!