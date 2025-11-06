NBM plc set for 2025 Mo626 Varsity Games launch Saturday

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc says all is set for the launch of the inaugural Mo626 Varsity Games at Mzuzu University (Mzuni) this Saturday.

The games, bring together tertiary institutions across the country in a vibrant celebration of sporting excellence and youth development in the country.

Speaking in an interview, NBM plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, said the Bank is fully ready to roll out the final component of its sports sponsorship programme.

“We are now at the launch of the final component of our sports sponsorship, and we are very excited because everything is set for us to head to MZUNI. As a sponsor, this is a key element not just in sports but also in youth empowerment, and we are prepared to roll out all the activities that come with it.”

“After the launch, we are ready to conduct activations in the different tertiary institutions to meet our stakeholders, engage with students who hold accounts with us, get feedback, and ensure that the brand is serving them as it should,” said Hiwa.

On their part, Tertiary Sports Association of Malawi (TESSAM) Vice President, Geoffrey Biya said preparations have also been completed, with institutions already finalizing travel, team lists, and training programmes.

Biya commended NBM plc for the sponsoring the games, saying they will help athletes prepare for the Confederation of University and College Sports Associations (CUCSA) games next year in Botswana.

“We are very excited about the National Bank Mo626 Varsity Games, which we are launching this weekend in Mzuzu. A total of 21 universities will participate, competing in football and netball, with football featuring both men’s and women’s teams,” said Biya.

BASMAL Vice General Secretary, Edda Mkombezi also confirmed that preparations on the basketball front have been concluded, with participating teams ready to hit the court

She said this year’s competition will be more vibrant, with returning teams and new entrants all prepared for the challenge.

“The Mo626 Varsity Games continue to grow in strength and impact. We are thrilled to welcome four new university teams to the basketball category, alongside defending champions Malawi Assemblies of God University (Magu) and other strong sides such as the University of Malawi (Unima) and Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS,” said Mkombezi.

Early this year, NBM plc committed K1.58 annual sports sponsorship targeting three key areas of women’s football, tertiary sports, and grassroots football in the country.

The Mo626 Varsity Games were allocated K450 million.

