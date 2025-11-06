World Bank Vice-President Set for Two-Day Visit to Malawi

World Bank Vice-President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Ndiame Diop, is scheduled to visit Malawi for a two-day official mission beginning Sunday.

In a statement released Thursday, the World Bank said Diop’s visit aims to reaffirm the Bank’s commitment to supporting Malawi’s economic recovery efforts. During the visit, Diop is expected to meet President Arthur Peter Mutharika as well as Vice-President Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah.

He will also hold discussions with the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation, Joseph Mwanamvekha, alongside other senior government officials.

According to the statement, Diop will additionally visit the ACADES Youth Cooperative in Chitedze, Lilongwe, where he is expected to engage with beneficiaries of World Bank-funded agricultural programmes.

Speaking in an interview, World Bank Communications Specialist Henry Salmon Chimbali noted that the last high-level Bank visit was by former Regional Vice-President Victoria Kwakwa and the Bank’s Managing Director in 2023 following Cyclone Ana.

“As the country pushes forward with economic recovery efforts, Mr. Diop’s visit is meant to reaffirm the Bank’s continued commitment to supporting Malawi,” Chimbali said.

The World Bank Group’s partnership with Malawi dates back to July 1965.

As of September 2025, the Bank is financing 28 active operations in Malawi, with commitments totaling $3.6 billion, including $660 million accessed through six regional projects. These are further supported by $165.17 million in trust funds.

The current portfolio spans key sectors including agriculture and food security, social protection and jobs, urban resilience and land administration, governance, and basic service delivery—covering health, education, and water and sanitation. It also extends to energy, transportation, digital development, trade logistics and financial sector development.

Over the past five years, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) — the World Bank Group’s private sector arm — has invested $570 million in Malawi’s economy.

