NBM plc Supports IMM Annual Conference with K3m

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has given K3 million to the Institute of Marketers in Malawi (IMM) for their Annual Conference.

Presenting the cheque at NBM Towers on Tuesday, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa described the partnership with IMM as a reflection of the ‘Bank of the Nations’ commitment to the development of marketing as a key driver of business success.

“The IMM Annual Conference provides an unparalleled opportunity for us to engage with marketers and industry professionals, exchange knowledge, and showcase how NBM’s innovative products and services can support businesses in achieving their goals.”

“Through this sponsorship, we also recognize the value of marketing excellence, as highlighted by the Marketing Excellence Awards that will take place during the conference. We believe that celebrating and rewarding outstanding marketing initiatives inspires creativity and innovation in the sector,” said Hiwa.

In his remarks, IMM Vice President George Damson thanked NBM plc for the sponsorship.

“We are very grateful to National Bank for the sponsorship which will go a long way to make sure we host a successful event. As you know, we are currently operating in very troubling economic times and it’s not easy to get these kinds of partners on board,” said Damson.

The Annual Conference will be held in Mangochi from October 31 to November 2 under the theme ‘Innovate to Elevate: Leveraging Technology for Marketing Success’.

