NBM plc supports IMM annual conference with K5 million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has boosted the upcoming Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) Annual Conference with a K5 million sponsorship.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony on Monday, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, said the Bank views the sponsorship not just as a sponsorship, but as an investment in knowledge, innovation, and the future of marketing in Malawi.

“IMM provides a space where marketers learn, share new ideas, and challenge themselves. This year’s theme, ‘Resilience in the Face of Disruption: Be Bold, Be Different, Be Remarkable’, speaks directly to what many businesses and individuals are facing now,” said Hiwa.

Hiwa further noted that the sponsorship is aimed at making the conference more impactful for participants.

“We are certain that the IMM annual conference will equip delegates with forward-thinking strategies, insights into emerging trends, and bold leadership principles to thrive in times of change. Participants will gain new tools, share experiences, and form connections across institutions and sectors. Such networks often lead to collaborations and improved practices.”

“The decision to support the conference reflects our conviction that marketing plays a vital role in shaping industries and driving sustainable growth. This sponsorship is not just about financial contribution; it is an investment in knowledge, innovation, and the future of marketing in Malawi,” said Hiwa.

On his part, IMM President, George Damson, expressed gratitude for NBM plc’s continued partnership with the institute.

“We are grateful for National Bank’s sponsorship toward our conference and the continued support over the years. The annual conference aims to equip Malawi’s marketers with strategies to help businesses survive and grow in the current challenging environment,” said Damson.

The conference is set to take place in October this year

